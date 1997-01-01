Side effect(s) of Felbamate

Read the side effects of Felbamate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache.- Fatigue, decreased weight and face swelling.- Sleeplessness and anxiety.- Pimples and rash.- Indigestion, constipation, diarrhea and increased SGPT.- Decrease in blood minerals.- Upper respiratory tract infection and nose inflammation.- Double vision and ear inflammation.- Abnormal vaginal bleeding and urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.