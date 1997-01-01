Side effect(s) of Felbamate

Read the side effects of Felbamate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache.
Body as a Whole
-
Fatigue, decreased weight and face swelling.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness and anxiety.
Skin
-
Pimples and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, constipation, diarrhea and increased SGPT.
Metabolic
-
Decrease in blood minerals.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection and nose inflammation.
Eye
-
Double vision and ear inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormal vaginal bleeding and urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.