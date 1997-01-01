Side effect(s) of Ezetimibe and Simvastatin

Read the side effects of Ezetimibe and Simvastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
Headache.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation, indigestion, flatulence and stomach inflammation.
Respiratory
Influenza and upper respiratory tract infection.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle pain, pain in extremities and Immune-mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM).
ENT
Inner ear damage.
Skin
Skin inflammation and rash.
Genitourinary
Increased sugar and urinary tract infections.
Body as a whole
Weakness and swelling.
Central Nervous System
Sleeplessness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.