Side effect(s) of Exemestane

Read the side effects of Exemestane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, hypertension, accumulation of fluids.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, headache, dizziness.
Skin
-
Rash, increased sweating, abnormal hair growth, hair loss, and acne.
Hormone
-
Hot flushes, weight gain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Low potential for nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, anorexia, constipation, diarrhea, and increased appetite.
Blood
-
Abnormally low level of lymphocytes.
Musculoskeletal
-
Musculoskeletal pain, joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, coughing.
♦
Miscellaneous
-
Flu-like symptoms with fever, hoarseness; hypersensitivity, hives and itching.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.