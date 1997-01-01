Side effect(s) of Exemestane

♦

hypersensitivity, hives and itching.

Read the side effects of Exemestane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, hypertension, accumulation of fluids.- Fatigue, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, headache, dizziness.- Rash, increased sweating, abnormal hair growth, hair loss, and acne.- Hot flushes, weight gain.- Low potential for nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, anorexia, constipation, diarrhea, and increased appetite.- Abnormally low level of lymphocytes.- Musculoskeletal pain, joint pain.- Difficulty in breathing, coughing.- Flu-like symptoms with fever, hoarseness;*Avoid excess dosage.