Side effect(s) of Everolimus

Read the side effects of Everolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, fast heart rate, heart failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, fatigue, fever, headache, sleeplessness, dizziness, tingling.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, dry skin, hand-foot syndrome, nail disorder, redness, skin lesion.
Eye and ENT
-
Nose bleed, eyelid swelling, runny nose, inflammation of conjunctiva.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth ulcer, diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, loss of taste, abdominal pain, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, piles.
Blood
-
Bleeding, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, blood clot defectives.
Metabolic
-
Foot swelling, weight loss, worsening of diabetes, increase in cholesterol, lipids.
Musculoskeletal
-
Pain in limbs, jaw pain.
♦
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, inflammation of lungs, pleural effusion and blood clot in lungs or liver.
Genitourinary
-
Decreased testosterone, increased luteinizing hormone in males.
Miscellaneous
-
Infections and infestations, mucosal inflammation, chest pain, chills, kidney failure.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid mouth washes, while taking this medication.
*Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, while using this medication.