Side effect(s) of Everolimus

blood clot in lungs or liver.

Read the side effects of Everolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High blood pressure, fast heart rate, heart failure.- Weakness, fatigue, fever, headache, sleeplessness, dizziness, tingling.- Rash, itching, dry skin, hand-foot syndrome, nail disorder, redness, skin lesion.- Nose bleed, eyelid swelling, runny nose, inflammation of conjunctiva.- Mouth ulcer, diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, loss of taste, abdominal pain, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, piles.- Bleeding, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, blood clot defectives.- Foot swelling, weight loss, worsening of diabetes, increase in cholesterol, lipids.- Pain in limbs, jaw pain.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, inflammation of lungs, pleural effusion and- Decreased testosterone, increased luteinizing hormone in males.- Infections and infestations, mucosal inflammation, chest pain, chills, kidney failure.*Avoid mouth washes, while taking this medication.*Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, while using this medication.