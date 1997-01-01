Side effect(s) of Etravirine

Read the side effects of Etravirine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea and rash.- Diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, stomach inflammation, constipation, dry mouth and mouth ulcer.- Fatigue and sluggishness.- Peripheral neuropathy, headache, tingling, drowsiness, epilepsy, fainting, memory loss, nervousness, sleep disorders, abnormal dreams, confusion, disorientation and tremor.- High blood pressure, chest pain and heart attack.- Vertigo and blurred vision.- Anemia.- Liver inflammation and liver enlargement.- Increased blood sugar, loss of appetite and increased level of blood cholesterol.- Kidney failure and breast enlargement in males.- Asthma and difficulty in breathing.- Night sweats, itching, dry skin and swelling of face.*Avoid excess dosage.