Side effect(s) of Etravirine

Read the side effects of Etravirine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, stomach inflammation, constipation, dry mouth and mouth ulcer.
General
-
Fatigue and sluggishness.
Central Nervous System
-
Peripheral neuropathy, headache, tingling, drowsiness, epilepsy, fainting, memory loss, nervousness, sleep disorders, abnormal dreams, confusion, disorientation and tremor.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, chest pain and heart attack.
Eye and ENT
-
Vertigo and blurred vision.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation and liver enlargement.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar, loss of appetite and increased level of blood cholesterol.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure and breast enlargement in males.
Respiratory
-
Asthma and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Night sweats, itching, dry skin and swelling of face.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.