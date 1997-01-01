Side effect(s) of Etoricoxib

Read the side effects of Etoricoxib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache, dizziness, nervousness, depression, drowsiness, insomnia, vertigo and ringing in the ear.
Heart
Chest pain, high blood pressure and fluid retention.
Metabolic
Taste disturbances, mouth ulcer, loss of appetite and weight loss.
Miscellaneous
Kidney damage, fever, GI disorders, muscle pain and influenza-like syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.