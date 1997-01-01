Side effect(s) of Etoricoxib

Read the side effects of Etoricoxib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness, nervousness, depression, drowsiness, insomnia, vertigo and ringing in the ear.- Chest pain, high blood pressure and fluid retention.- Taste disturbances, mouth ulcer, loss of appetite and weight loss.- Kidney damage, fever, GI disorders, muscle pain and influenza-like syndrome.* Avoid excess dosage.