Side effect(s) of Etonogestrel

Read the side effects of Etonogestrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, diarrhea, flatulence, vomiting.
General
Fluid retention, fatigue, implant site reaction, fever.
Infections
Urinary tract infection.
Investigations
Increase in blood pressure, decreased weight.
Metabolic
Increased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, muscle pain.
Central Nervous system
Convulsions, migraine, and drowsiness.
Psychiatric
Anxiety, sleeplessness, decreased libido.
Genitourinary
Painful urination, breast discharge, breast enlargement, ovarian cyst, genital itching, vulvovaginal discomfort.
Skin
Angioedema and/or aggravation of hereditary angioedema, hair loss, hypertrichosis, itching, rash, increased sweating, hives.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.