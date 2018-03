Read the side effects of Etizolam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, sedation, muscle weakness and incoordination.- Fainting, headache, confusion, depression, slurred speech, changes in libido and tremor.- Visual disturbances, urinary retention or incontinence, gastrointestinal disturbances, changes in salivation and memory loss.* Avoid excess dosage.