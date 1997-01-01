Side effect(s) of Ethosuximide

Read the side effects of Ethosuximide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
♦ Body As A Whole
-
Allergic reaction, DRESS syndrome
.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, cramps, abdominal pain, weight loss and diarrhea.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, platelets with or without bone marrow suppression and increase in eosinophilia.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, emotional state, hiccups, irritability, hyperactivity, lethargy, fatigue, incoordination, sleep disturbances, abnormal dreams, inability to concentrate and aggressiveness.
Skin
-
Hives, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, itching, rashes and abnormal hair growth.
Eye
-
Vision problem.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal bleeding and blood in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.