Side effect(s) of Ethosuximide

♦

DRESS syndrome

Read the side effects of Ethosuximide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Allergic reaction,- Loss of appetite, stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, cramps, abdominal pain, weight loss and diarrhea.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets with or without bone marrow suppression and increase in eosinophilia.- Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, emotional state, hiccups, irritability, hyperactivity, lethargy, fatigue, incoordination, sleep disturbances, abnormal dreams, inability to concentrate and aggressiveness.- Hives, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, itching, rashes and abnormal hair growth.- Vision problem.- Vaginal bleeding and blood in urine.* Avoid excess dosage.