Side effect(s) of Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel

Read the side effects of Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities, spotting, inflammation of vagina, breast cancer, tenderness, pain, enlargement, secretion, infertility after discontinuation of treatment.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, depression, changes in libido.
Gastrointestinal
-
Disturbance of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, cramps, and bloating, inflammation of pancreas.
Skin
-
Hair loss, local skin reactions, acne, severe allergic reactions, rash, darkening of skin over face.
Liver
-
Liver impairment, jaundice, gallstone formation.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Loss/Gain in weight.
Potentially Fatal
- Liver tumors, increased risk of blood clot, increased chances of breast or cervical cancers in patients already at risk for these cancers.
Other Precautions :
*Take properly s directed by your physician, without missing your dosage.