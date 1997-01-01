Side effect(s) of Ethiny- Estradiol- Norethindrone

Read the side effects of Ethiny- Estradiol- Norethindrone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Headache, back pain, viral infection.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, indigestion, diarrhea.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint and muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, depression.
Respiratory
-
Nose inflammation, inflammation of the sinuses.
Genitourinary
-
Breast pain, urinary tract infection, vaginal inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.