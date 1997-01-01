Side effect(s) of Ethambutol

Read the side effects of Ethambutol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Vision impairment.
Hypersensitivity
-
Stevens-Johnson syndrome, skin inflammation, redness of the skin, itching and joint pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach upset and abdominal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Fever, uneasiness, headache, dizziness, mental confusion, disorientation and hallucinations.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Other Precautions :
* Take full course of treatment.