Side effect(s) of Ethacrynic Acid

Read the side effects of Ethacrynic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, uneasiness, abdominal discomfort or pain, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.- Reversible elevated uric acid and acute gout and decrease in blood sugar.- Decrease in blood cell counts.- Deafness, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness and blurred vision.- Headache, fatigue, fearness and confusion.- Skin rash, fever, chills and blood in urine.* Avoid excess dosage.