Side effect(s) of Ethacrynic Acid

Read the side effects of Ethacrynic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, uneasiness, abdominal discomfort or pain, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Metabolic
-
Reversible elevated uric acid and acute gout and decrease in blood sugar.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood cell counts.
Eye and ENT
-
Deafness, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness and blurred vision.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fatigue, fearness and confusion.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin rash, fever, chills and blood in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.