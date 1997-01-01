Side effect(s) of Estrogen and Progestin - Oral Contraceptives

Read the side effects of Estrogen and Progestin - Oral Contraceptives as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, chloasma or melasma, breakthrough bleeding and/or spotting, breast changes (tenderness, enlargement, secretion)* Before you take this medication, tell your doctor your entire medical history, including family medical history, especially if you have asthma; high blood pressure; kidney, liver, or heart disease; or a history of jaundice (yellowing of skin or eyes) or high blood pressure during pregnancy, excessive weight gain or fluid retention during your menstrual cycle, strokes, blood clots, heart attacks, seizures, migraine headaches, breast cancer, high blood level of cholesterol or lipids, or mental depression. * Before you start to take birth-control pills, tell your doctor if you are breast-feeding or if you think that you may be pregnant.* Birth-control pills can harm a developing baby.* If you miss one menstrual period and have taken your tablets as directed, continue taking them. However, if you miss one period and have not taken your tablets as directed or if you miss two menstrual periods and have taken the tablets as directed, notify your doctor and use another method of birth control until you have a pregnancy test.* If you wish to stop taking birth-control pills and become pregnant, use another method of birth control for at least three months to be sure that the medication will not harm the baby.* It may take a long time for you to become pregnant after you stop taking birth-control pills, especially if you have never had a baby or if you had irregular, infrequent, or complete absence of menstrual periods before taking birth-control pills.* This problem does not seem to be related to the duration of use of birth-control pills. Discuss this problem with your doctor.* Keep all appointments with your doctor and the laboratory. You should have a complete physical examination, including blood pressure measurements, breast and pelvic examinations, and Pap test for vaginal cancer, at least once a year.* Follow your doctor's instructions for examining your own breasts, and report any lumps immediately.* Tell your doctor what prescription and non prescription drugs you are taking. Birth control pills can affect the action of many drugs, and certain drugs may decrease the effectiveness of birth-control pills. Before you take other drugs, ask your doctor if you should use another method of birth control.* Do not smoke cigarettes. Birth-control pills slightly increase your risk of strokes, blood clots, high blood pressure, heart attacks, gallbladder disease, vision problems, and liver tumors. Cigarette smoking and age (women older than 35 or 40 years of age) further increase the risk of stroke, blood clots, high blood pressure, and heart attacks.* Ask your doctor for a copy of the patient labeling which explains these risks in more detail.* If you are near-sighted or wear contact lenses, you may develop vision problems. Also, your tolerance of the lenses may decrease. Contact your eye doctor if these problems occur.* Before having surgery, including dental surgery, tell the doctor that you take birth-control pills.* Do not allow anyone else to take this medication.