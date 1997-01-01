Side effect(s) of Estrogen

Read the side effects of Estrogen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Breast pain or tenderness, change in sexual desire, vaginal discharge, swelling, redness, burning, itching and irritation of the vagina.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, vomiting, heartburn, constipation, diarrhea and gas.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, depression, dizziness, tight muscles, weakness, tingling and movement disorders.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain or loss and loss of appetite.
Skin
-
Hair loss, unwanted hair growth and darkening of the skin.
Musculoskeletal
-
Leg cramps and joint pain.
Allergic Reactions
-
Rash, blisters, hives, itching, swelling of the eyes, face, tongue, throat, hands, arms, feet, ankles or lower legs, hoarseness, difficulty in breathing or swallowing.
Miscellaneous
-
Sore throat, fever, chills, cough and other signs of infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.