Side effect(s) of Estrogen

Read the side effects of Estrogen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Breast pain or tenderness, change in sexual desire, vaginal discharge, swelling, redness, burning, itching and irritation of the vagina.- Stomach upset, vomiting, heartburn, constipation, diarrhea and gas.- Nervousness, depression, dizziness, tight muscles, weakness, tingling and movement disorders.- Weight gain or loss and loss of appetite.- Hair loss, unwanted hair growth and darkening of the skin.- Leg cramps and joint pain.- Rash, blisters, hives, itching, swelling of the eyes, face, tongue, throat, hands, arms, feet, ankles or lower legs, hoarseness, difficulty in breathing or swallowing.- Sore throat, fever, chills, cough and other signs of infection.* Avoid excess dosage.