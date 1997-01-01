Side effect(s) of Estramustine

Read the side effects of Estramustine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart arrest, stroke, heart attack, inflammation of blood vessels, blood clot in lungs, heart failure and fluid retention.- Difficulty in breathing, leg cramps, upper respiratory discharge and hoarseness.- Nausea, diarrhea, gastrointestinal upset, loss of appetite, flatulence, vomiting, gastrointestinal bleeding, burning throat and thirst.- Rash, itching, dry skin, pigmentation, bruising, flushing, night sweats, fingertip-peeling skin and thinning of hair.- Breast tenderness and enlargement.- Lethargy, depression, emotional lability, sleeplessness, headache, anxiety, hot flashes, eye pain, tearing and ringing in the ear.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.* Avoid excess dosage.