Side effect(s) of Estradiol

Read the side effects of Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, nervousness, migraine.- Abdominal distension, abdominal pain, flatulence, nausea, constipation, upset stomach , diarrhea, bleeding, toothache, tooth disorder.- Rash, itching, inflammation of the skin, skin scar.- Temporary loss of consciousness and posture, vein inflammation.- Abnormal bleeding during menstrual cycles, breast pain, breast tenderness, vaginal bleeding, vaginal discomfort, blood in urine, urinary incontinence.*Monitor blood sugar level regularly, in case if you have diabetes.