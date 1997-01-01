Side effect(s) of Estradiol

Read the side effects of Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, nervousness, migraine.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal distension, abdominal pain, flatulence, nausea, constipation, upset stomach , diarrhea, bleeding, toothache, tooth disorder.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, inflammation of the skin, skin scar.
Heart
-
Temporary loss of consciousness and posture, vein inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormal bleeding during menstrual cycles, breast pain, breast tenderness, vaginal bleeding, vaginal discomfort, blood in urine, urinary incontinence.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor blood sugar level regularly, in case if you have diabetes.