Side effect(s) of Esomeprazole

Read the side effects of Esomeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, aggression, agitation, depression, hallucination.
Skin
-
Itching, hair loss, severe allergic reactions, photosensitivity, blistering.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Flatulence, abdominal pain, stomach upset, nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, GI fungal infection, inflammation of pancreas and intestine, mouth ulcer, taste disturbance.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in men, kidney disorder.
Liver
-
Occurrence of confusion, altered level of consciousness and coma as a result of liver failure(Hepatic encephalopathy) , liver failure, inflammation of liver with or without jaundice.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells.
Local
-
Injection-site reactions including mild local redness and itching with IV administration.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscular weakness, muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, respiratory tract infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Severe allergic reaction/shock.
Other Precautions :
*Take properly as per your doctor's advice.