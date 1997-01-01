Side effect(s) of Esomeprazole

Read the side effects of Esomeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, aggression, agitation, depression, hallucination.- Itching, hair loss, severe allergic reactions, photosensitivity, blistering.- Blurred vision.- Flatulence, abdominal pain, stomach upset, nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, GI fungal infection, inflammation of pancreas and intestine, mouth ulcer, taste disturbance.- Breast enlargement in men, kidney disorder.- Occurrence of confusion, altered level of consciousness and coma as a result of liver failure(Hepatic encephalopathy) , liver failure, inflammation of liver with or without jaundice.- Decrease in white blood cells.- Injection-site reactions including mild local redness and itching with IV administration.- Muscular weakness, muscle pain.- Asthma, respiratory tract infection.- Severe allergic reaction/shock.*Take properly as per your doctor's advice.