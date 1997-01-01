Side effect(s) of Esmolol

Read the side effects of Esmolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.• Heart- Low heart rate and blood pressure• Central Nervous System- Dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, headache, agitation, fatigue• Respiratory- Wheezing, difficulty in breathing, nasal congestion• Gastrointestinal- Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, constipation, dry mouth and abdominal discomfort• Local - Pain and inflammation at the site of injectionEsmolol should be administered with extreme precaution, if the patient suffers from one of the following conditions:• Diabetes, since it may mask the effects of low blood sugar levels• Low blood sugar• Low blood pressure• Kidney function problems, since the drug is eliminated from the body in the urine• Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema• Pheochromocytoma, which is a tumor of the adrenal glands that secretes large amounts of adrenaline• Prinzmetal’s angina, where angina occurs due to spasm of a coronary artery• Metabolic acidosis• Hyperthyroidism, or high thyroid hormone levels• Poor circulation• Hypovolemic patient, where the blood volume is low