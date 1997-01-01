Side effect(s) of Esmolol

Read the side effects of Esmolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
• Heart- Low heart rate and blood pressure
• Central Nervous System- Dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, headache, agitation, fatigue
• Respiratory- Wheezing, difficulty in breathing, nasal congestion
• Gastrointestinal- Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, constipation, dry mouth and abdominal discomfort
• Local - Pain and inflammation at the site of injection
Other Precautions :
Esmolol should be administered with extreme precaution, if the patient suffers from one of the following conditions:
• Diabetes, since it may mask the effects of low blood sugar levels
• Low blood sugar
• Low blood pressure
• Kidney function problems, since the drug is eliminated from the body in the urine
• Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema
• Pheochromocytoma, which is a tumor of the adrenal glands that secretes large amounts of adrenaline
• Prinzmetal’s angina, where angina occurs due to spasm of a coronary artery
• Metabolic acidosis
• Hyperthyroidism, or high thyroid hormone levels
• Poor circulation
• Hypovolemic patient, where the blood volume is low