Side effect(s) of Escitalopram

Read the side effects of Escitalopram as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, diarrhea, increased appetite, taste disturbances.- Sleeplessness, fatigue, drowsiness, unusual excitement, confusion.- Fast or irregular heartbeat, postural hypotension.- Impotence, ejaculation disorder.- Inflammation of the Para nasal sinuses, seeing things or hearing voices that do not exist (hallucinating).- Increased sweating, weight gain, fever, and severe muscle stiffness.*Do not stop the medication suddenly; withdraw gradually.