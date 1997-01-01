Side effect(s) of Escitalopram

Read the side effects of Escitalopram as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, increased appetite, taste disturbances.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, fatigue, drowsiness, unusual excitement, confusion.
Heart
-
Fast or irregular heartbeat, postural hypotension.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, ejaculation disorder.
Eye and ENT
-
Inflammation of the Para nasal sinuses, seeing things or hearing voices that do not exist (hallucinating).
Miscellaneous
-
Increased sweating, weight gain, fever, and severe muscle stiffness.
Other Precautions :
*Do not stop the medication suddenly; withdraw gradually.