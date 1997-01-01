Side effect(s) of Ertapenem

Read the side effects of Ertapenem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
Infused vein complication, pain, redness, extravasation(accidental administration of the drug in the surrounding tissues), inflammation or blood clot in veins, swelling, indurations, and warmth.
Body as a whole
Abdominal distention, pain, chills, septicemia, septic shock, dehydration, gout, uneasiness, necrosis, candidiasis, weight loss, facial edema, flank pain, incoordination, muscle weakness
, syncope and severe allergic reactions.
Heart
Chest pain, high or low blood pressure, fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
Headache, altered mental status, sleeplessness, dizziness, anxiety, weakness/fatigue, seizure, movement disorder, hallucinations, tremor.
Skin
Diaper dermatitis (rash in the thighs and buttocks of infants), rash.
Eye and ENT
Inflammation and viral infection of nasopharynx.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, acid regurgitation, inflammation and infection of the large intestine, small intestine obstruction, abdominal abscess.
Genitourinary
Urinary tract infection, vaginal inflammation.
Respiratory
Cough, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infection, respiratory distress.
Miscellaneous
Anemia, viral infections.
Other Precautions :
*Continue to use this medication until the full prescribed treatment period is finished.