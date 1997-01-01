Side effect(s) of Eribulin mesylate

Read the side effects of Eribulin mesylate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation.- Headache.- Weakness, fatigue and fever.- Diarrhea and vomiting.- Joint/muscle pain, back pain, bone pain and pain in extremity.- Loss of appetite and decreased weight.- Cough and difficulty in breathing.- Urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.