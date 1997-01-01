Side effect(s) of Eribulin mesylate

Read the side effects of Eribulin mesylate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache.
General
-
Weakness, fatigue and fever.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain, back pain, bone pain and pain in extremity.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite and decreased weight.
Respiratory
-
Cough and difficulty in breathing.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.