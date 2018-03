Read the side effects of Ergoloid Mesylates as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.-Sudden fall in blood pressure in standing position, slow heart rate.- Rash, flushing of the skin.- Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, GI disturbances, irritation under the tongue.- Blurred vision, nasal congestion.Do not stop taking this medication without first checking with your doctor.