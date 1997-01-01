Side effect(s) of Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2)

Read the side effects of Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Impairment of kidney function with frequent urination, night time urination, increased thirst.
Central Nervous System
-
Mental retardation.
Soft Tissues
-
Widespread calcification of the soft tissues, including the heart, blood vessels, kidney, and lungs.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone demineralization, nerve pain, stiffness, and weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, loss of appetite and constipation.
Metabolic
-
Mild acidosis, anemia and weight loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.