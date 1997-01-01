Side effect(s) of Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2)

Read the side effects of Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Impairment of kidney function with frequent urination, night time urination, increased thirst.- Mental retardation.- Widespread calcification of the soft tissues, including the heart, blood vessels, kidney, and lungs.- Bone demineralization, nerve pain, stiffness, and weakness.- Nausea, loss of appetite and constipation.- Mild acidosis, anemia and weight loss.* Avoid excess dosage.