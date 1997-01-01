Side effect(s) of Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection.
Body as a Whole
-
Alcohol intolerance, weakness, chest pain, fluid retention, facial swelling, fatigue, fever, hot flushes, influenza-like symptoms, injury, uneasiness, pain, rigors, viral infection.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, abnormal ECG, extrasystoles, atrial fibrillation, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, esophagitis, flatulence, gastritis, gastroenteritis, gingivitis, nausea, periodontitis, toothache, vomiting.
Blood
-
Anemia, bruising.
Liver
-
Increased level of liver enzyme.
Metabolic
-
Increased creatine phosphokinase, diabetes, gout, high blood cholesterol.
Musculoskeletal -
Joint pain, joint inflammation, skeletal pain, tendon inflammation.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, incoordination, depression, dizziness, sleeplessness, migraine, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, and fainting.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, coughing, nose bleed, inflammation of pharynx, nose; upper respiratory tract infection.
Skin
-
Eczema, itching, rash, increased sweating.
ENT
-
Eye inflammation, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear, ear infection.
Urinary
-
Albumin in urine, bladder inflammation, blood in urine, urination frequency, kidney stone, urinary incontinence, and urinary tract infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Leg cramps, peripheralischemia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.