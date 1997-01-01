Side effect(s) of Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection.- Alcohol intolerance, weakness, chest pain, fluid retention, facial swelling, fatigue, fever, hot flushes, influenza-like symptoms, injury, uneasiness, pain, rigors, viral infection.- Slow heart rate, abnormal ECG, extrasystoles, atrial fibrillation, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations.- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, esophagitis, flatulence, gastritis, gastroenteritis, gingivitis, nausea, periodontitis, toothache, vomiting.- Anemia, bruising.- Increased level of liver enzyme.- Increased creatine phosphokinase, diabetes, gout, high blood cholesterol.Musculoskeletal - Joint pain, joint inflammation, skeletal pain, tendon inflammation.- Anxiety, incoordination, depression, dizziness, sleeplessness, migraine, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, and fainting.- Asthma, coughing, nose bleed, inflammation of pharynx, nose; upper respiratory tract infection.- Eczema, itching, rash, increased sweating.- Eye inflammation, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear, ear infection.- Albumin in urine, bladder inflammation, blood in urine, urination frequency, kidney stone, urinary incontinence, and urinary tract infection.- Leg cramps, peripheralischemia.* Avoid excess dosage.