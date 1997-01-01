Side effect(s) of Eprosartan

Read the side effects of Eprosartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
Viral infection, injury and fatigue.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain.
Metabolic
High blood cholesterol.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain.
Central Nervous System
Depression.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of nose, pharynx and increased cough.
Genitourinary
Urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.