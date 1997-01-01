Side effect(s) of Epoprostenol

Read the side effects of Epoprostenol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain.- Weakness, fever, chills, flushing and flu-like symptoms.- Paleness, bluish color of the skin, palpitations, stroke, shock, bleeding, low blood pressure and heart attack.- Loss of appetite, excess fluid, constipation, nausea, vomiting and flatulence.- Swelling in the leg, decreased potassium level in blood and weight loss/gain.- Joint/bone/jaw pain.- Confusion, convulsion, depression, sleeplessness and headache.- Increased cough, nosebleed, excess fluid and inflammation of sinus.- Itching, rash, sweating, skin ulcer and hives.- Lazy eye and vision abnormality.- Urinary tract infection and blood in urine.* Avoid alcohol consumption.