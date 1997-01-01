Side effect(s) of Epoprostenol

Read the side effects of Epoprostenol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain.
General
-
Weakness, fever, chills, flushing and flu-like symptoms.
Heart
-
Paleness, bluish color of the skin, palpitations, stroke, shock, bleeding, low blood pressure and heart attack.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, excess fluid, constipation, nausea, vomiting and flatulence.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the leg, decreased potassium level in blood and weight loss/gain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/bone/jaw pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Confusion, convulsion, depression, sleeplessness and headache.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, nosebleed, excess fluid and inflammation of sinus.
Skin
-
Itching, rash, sweating, skin ulcer and hives.
Eye
-
Lazy eye and vision abnormality.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection and blood in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.