Side effect(s) of Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol

Read the side effects of Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe Effect
-
Tumor growth, heart failure, kidney damage, high blood pressure, seizures and blood clot events.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting and constipation.
Infections
-
Upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infection.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasms, back pain and pain in extremities.
Metabolic
-
Excess fluid.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.