Side effect(s) of Epirubicin

Read the side effects of Epirubicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Genitourinary
Absence of menstrual period and hot flashes.
Body as a Whole
Weakness and fever.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.
Eye
Eye inflammation.
Skin
Hair loss, rash, itching and changes in skin color.
♦ Heart- Fast or slow heart rate, AV block, bundle branch block and blood clot events.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.