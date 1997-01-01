Side effect(s) of Epirubicin

♦

Heart- Fast or slow heart rate, AV block, bundle branch block and blood clot events.

Read the side effects of Epirubicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Absence of menstrual period and hot flashes.- Weakness and fever.- Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.- Eye inflammation.- Hair loss, rash, itching and changes in skin color.* Avoid excess dosage.