Side effect(s) of Enoxaparin

Read the side effects of Enoxaparin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure.- Cutaneous vasculitis(inflammation of blood vessels in the skin), easy bruising, discoloration of skin, skin necrosis occurring at the injection site or distant from the injection, blisters, rash.- Nausea, diarrhea.- Anemia, major bleeding, reduced platelets, in some people increase in platelets.- Systemic allergic reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, itching, and hives.- Pain, tenderness, irritation and redness, bleeding.- Blood in urine.- Difficulty in sleeping, lung swelling and inflammation.- Increase in level of liver enzymes.- Mental confusion, fever, bleeding within the spinal cord, raised potassium level in the blood, swelling in the extremities.*Do not administer by IM injection.