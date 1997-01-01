Side effect(s) of Enoxaparin

Read the side effects of Enoxaparin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure.
Skin
-
Cutaneous vasculitis(inflammation of blood vessels in the skin), easy bruising, discoloration of skin, skin necrosis occurring at the injection site or distant from the injection, blisters, rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea.
Blood
-
Anemia, major bleeding, reduced platelets, in some people increase in platelets.
Hypersensitivity
-
Systemic allergic reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, itching, and hives.
Local
-
Pain, tenderness, irritation and redness, bleeding.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in sleeping, lung swelling and inflammation.
Liver
-
Increase in level of liver enzymes.
Miscellaneous
-
Mental confusion, fever, bleeding within the spinal cord, raised potassium level in the blood, swelling in the extremities.
Other Precautions :
*Do not administer by IM injection.