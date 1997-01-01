Side effect(s) of Encainide Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Encainide Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, weakness, chest pain, death, fever, headache, leg pain and uneasiness.- Palpitations, swelling in the extremities and abnormal heart rhythm.- Constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, loss of appetite, indigestion, nausea and vomiting.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness and drowsiness.- Difficulty in breathing.- Rash.- Abnormal/blurred vision and ringing in the ear.* Avoid excess dosage.