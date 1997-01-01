Side effect(s) of Encainide Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Encainide Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, weakness, chest pain, death, fever, headache, leg pain and uneasiness.
Heart
-
Palpitations, swelling in the extremities and abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, loss of appetite, indigestion, nausea and vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness and drowsiness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal/blurred vision and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.