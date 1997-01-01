Side effect(s) of Enbucrilate

Read the side effects of Enbucrilate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin: Localized skin sensitization or irritation, inflammation, and chronic pain
Other Precautions :
• Follow the instruction given by the doctor carefully
• Extra caution has to be taken to avoid contact with gloves, and surgical instruments during application as the glue can bond to many surfaces.
• Take care while introducing the product into eyes as it can bond the eyelids.