Side effect(s) of Enbucrilate

Read the side effects of Enbucrilate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Skin: Localized skin sensitization or irritation, inflammation, and chronic pain• Follow the instruction given by the doctor carefully• Extra caution has to be taken to avoid contact with gloves, and surgical instruments during application as the glue can bond to many surfaces.• Take care while introducing the product into eyes as it can bond the eyelids.