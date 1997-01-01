Side effect(s) of Enasidenib

Read the side effects of Enasidenib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Increased level of bilirubin, reduced calcium or potassium levels in blood, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
Gastrointestinal:
Loss of appetite, stomach pain
Cardiovascular:
Irregular heart rhythm
Respiratory:
Difficulty in breathing, hypoxia
, acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary edema (fluid accumulation in the lung), lung failure
Blood:
Differentiation syndrome, non-infectious leucocytosis
Skin:
Yellowish coloration of the skin, rashes, itching, blistering or peeling of the skin
Others:
Fever, jaundice, weight loss, tumor lysis syndrome
, taste disturbances, increased blood uric acid levels, reduced phosphorous levels in the blood
Other Precautions :
• Do not stop taking or alter the dose without physician’s advice.
• Drink plenty of water or any other fluids as advised while on enasidenib treatment.
• Women of childbearing age should take a pregnancy test before enasidenib therapy and can continue the treatment only if the test shows negative.
• Call for emergency help if the victim is not breathing or collapsed.