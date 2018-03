Side effect(s) of Enasidenib

Read the side effects of Enasidenib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Increased level of bilirubin, reduced calcium or potassium levels in blood, nausea, vomiting, diarrheaLoss of appetite, stomach painIrregular heart rhythmDifficulty in breathing, hypoxia , acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary edema (fluid accumulation in the lung), lung failureDifferentiation syndrome, non-infectious leucocytosisYellowish coloration of the skin, rashes, itching, blistering or peeling of the skinFever, jaundice, weight loss, tumor lysis syndrome , taste disturbances, increased blood uric acid levels, reduced phosphorous levels in the blood• Do not stop taking or alter the dose without physician’s advice.• Drink plenty of water or any other fluids as advised while on enasidenib treatment.• Women of childbearing age should take a pregnancy test before enasidenib therapy and can continue the treatment only if the test shows negative.• Call for emergency help if the victim is not breathing or collapsed.