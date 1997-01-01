Side effect(s) of Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps, weakness, impotence, diarrhea and increased cough.- Fainting, chest pain and abdominal pain.- Low blood pressure, palpitation and fast heart rate.- Vomiting, indigestion, constipation, flatulence and dry mouth.- Sleeplessness, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness and unsteadiness.- Itching and rash.- Difficulty in breathing, gout, back pain, joint pain, increased sweating, decreased sexual activity, ringing in the ear and urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.