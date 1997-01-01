Side effect(s) of Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
-
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps, weakness, impotence, diarrhea and increased cough.
Body As A Whole
-
Fainting, chest pain and abdominal pain.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, palpitation and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, indigestion, constipation, flatulence and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness and unsteadiness.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Miscellaneous
-
Difficulty in breathing, gout, back pain, joint pain, increased sweating, decreased sexual activity, ringing in the ear and urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.