Side effect(s) of Enalapril

Read the side effects of Enalapril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Fainting, chest pain, fatigue, abdominal pain and weakness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, chest pain and heart attack.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Central nervous System
-
Dizziness and headache.
Respiratory
-
Cough, asthma and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor liver function, kidney function and complete blood cell counts regularly while taking this medication.