Side effect(s) of Enalapril

Read the side effects of Enalapril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fainting, chest pain, fatigue, abdominal pain and weakness.- Low blood pressure, chest pain and heart attack.- Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Dizziness and headache.- Cough, asthma and difficulty in breathing.- Rash.- Urinary tract infection.* Monitor liver function, kidney function and complete blood cell counts regularly while taking this medication.