Side effect(s) of Emicizumab-kxwh

Read the side effects of Emicizumab-kxwh as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Pain, itching or swelling at the injection site, headache, pain in the joints Diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain Clot formation within blood vessels that can result in chestpain , thrombophlebitis (inflammation of veins), swelling of the arms or feetConfusion, light-headedness, weakness Coughing up blood , difficulty in breathingSkin necrosis Vision problems , swelling or pain around eyes, back pain , reduced urination, numbness in the face, muscle pain• Emicizumab-kxwh may interfere with some laboratory tests. Test results should be confirmed with other diagnostic procedures or with clinical examination.• The dose should be prepared only prior to administration.• Do not shake the vial.• Rotate the injection sites with no more than two injections at the same site to avoid burning sensation or irritation.• Use a separate needle for injecting into the skin and avoid using the same needle which is used to draw the medicine from the vial.