Side effect(s) of Emicizumab-kxwh

Read the side effects of Emicizumab-kxwh as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Pain, itching or swelling at the injection site, headache, pain in the joints
, fever
Gastrointestinal:
Diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain
Cardiovascular:
Clot formation within blood vessels that can result in chestpain
, thrombophlebitis (inflammation of veins), swelling of the arms or feet
Central Nervous system:
Confusion, light-headedness, weakness
Respiratory: Coughing up blood
, difficulty in breathing
Skin:
Skin necrosis
Others: Vision problems
, swelling or pain around eyes, back pain
, reduced urination, numbness
in the face, muscle pain
Other Precautions :
• Emicizumab-kxwh may interfere with some laboratory tests. Test results should be confirmed with other diagnostic procedures or with clinical examination.
• The dose should be prepared only prior to administration.
• Do not shake the vial.
• Rotate the injection sites with no more than two injections at the same site to avoid burning sensation or irritation.
• Use a separate needle for injecting into the skin and avoid using the same needle which is used to draw the medicine from the vial.