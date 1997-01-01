Side effect(s) of Eletriptan

Read the side effects of Eletriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest –tightness and pain.
Skin
-
Rash
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, abdominal pain and discomfort.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, anxiety, paralysis, sleep disorder and tingling.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness.
Other Precautions :
* It may significantly increase blood pressure. Monitor blood pressure level regularly