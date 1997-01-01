Side effect(s) of Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate

Read the side effects of Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, headache, depression, insomnia, abnormal dreams, dizziness, feeling weak or tired, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat, psychiatric symptoms and rash.- Lactic acidosis (increase of lactic acid in the blood, which can be fatal), muscle pain or weakness, numb or cold feeling in arms and legs, immune reconstitution syndrome.- Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate.- Urinating less than normal or not at all.- Nervous system symptoms.- Pale skin, red skin rash, darkened skin on the palms.* Avoid excess dosage.