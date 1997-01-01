Side effect(s) of Efavirenz

Read the side effects of Efavirenz as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting.
Body as a Whole
-
Allergic reactions, weakness and redistribution/accumulation of body fat.
Central Nervous System
-
Poor concentration, drowsiness, abnormal dreaming, emotion, confusion, agitation, memory loss, hallucinations, stupor, abnormal thinking and depersonalization.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in male.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation and malabsorption.
Heart
-
Flushing and palpitations.
Liver
-
Increase in liver enzyme and liver failure/inflammation.
Metabolic
-
Increased level of cholesterol in blood.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
♦ Skin
-
Redness of the skin, rash
and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal vision and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.