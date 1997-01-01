Side effect(s) of Efavirenz

♦

Read the side effects of Efavirenz as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting.- Allergic reactions, weakness and redistribution/accumulation of body fat.- Poor concentration, drowsiness, abnormal dreaming, emotion, confusion, agitation, memory loss, hallucinations, stupor, abnormal thinking and depersonalization.- Breast enlargement in male.- Constipation and malabsorption.- Flushing and palpitations.- Increase in liver enzyme and liver failure/inflammation.- Increased level of cholesterol in blood.- Muscle pain and joint pain.- Difficulty in breathing.- Redness of the skin,and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.- Abnormal vision and ringing in the ear.* Avoid excess dosage.