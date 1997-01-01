Side effect(s) of Dydrogesterone

Pulsating headache which can develop into a migraine

Pain in breast and breast tenderness

Occasional blood spotting

Pain during periods

Irregular period

Heavy bleeding during periods

Missed period

Weight gain

Depression

Abnormal liver function which can progress into jaundice Nausea and abdominal discomfort

Hypersensitivity

Read the side effects of Dydrogesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of blood clot disorder, kidney impairment, heart disease, epilepsy, asthma, migraine, fluid retention, and breastfeeding. Monitor closely eye vision and symptoms of blood clot disorders.It may cause dizziness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.Should be used with extreme care in patient with a history of clinical depression.