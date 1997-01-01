medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Side effects of Drugs

Side effect(s) of Dydrogesterone

Read the side effects of Dydrogesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
  • Pulsating headache which can develop into a migraine
  • Pain in breast and breast tenderness
  • Occasional blood spotting
  • Pain during periods
  • Irregular period
  • Heavy bleeding during periods
  • Missed period
  • Weight gain
  • Depression
  • Abnormal liver function which can progress into jaundice Nausea and abdominal discomfort
  • Hypersensitivity

Other Precautions : Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of blood clot disorder, kidney impairment, heart disease, epilepsy, asthma, migraine, fluid retention, and breastfeeding. Monitor closely eye vision and symptoms of blood clot disorders.
It may cause dizziness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.
Should be used with extreme care in patient with a history of clinical depression.

Dydrogesterone - Information

Menstrual disorders: Since the drug supports normal growth and shedding of the uterine lining, it is used for treating menstrual disorders like absent or irregular menstruation, painful menstruation, secondary amenorrhea and premenstrual symptoms. Prevent miscarriage: Since the drug helps
Trade Names
Abigest N (100 mg) | Abigest N (200 mg) | Alese (250 mg) | Alese (500 mg) | Algest (100 mg) | Algest (200 mg) | Algest Inj (100 mg) | Amgest (100 mg) | Amgest (200 mg) | Anigest (200 mg) | Anin (250 mg) | Anin (500 mg) | Anpee (50 mg) | Argest (100 mg) | Argest (200 mg) | Argest Cap (100 mg) | Argest Cap (200 mg) | Arigest (100 mg) | Arigest Inj (100 mg) | Arigest Inj (200 mg) |
More...

Related Links

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drug Price

Chirodepot (500 mg) (Pushkar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd) Safebabi (100 mg) (Pharma Drugs & Chemicals) Theragest Inj (100 mg) (Parex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.) Anin (250 mg) (Ind-Swift Limited) E Gest (200 mg) (Elfin Pharma Pvt. Ltd.) Gestcare (200 mg) (Nexus Life Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd.) Sofia (100 mg) (Indchemie Health Specialities Pvt. Ltd.) Sugest SG (400 mg) (Uni Sankyo Ltd.) Welgest (100 mg) (Welbe Life Sciences) Sayopreg (250 mg) (Zota Health Care Pvt. Ltd (Sayona)) View All

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.