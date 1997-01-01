Side effect(s) of Dydrogesterone

Read the side effects of Dydrogesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Other Precautions :
- Pulsating headache which can develop into a migraine
Pain in breast and breast tenderness
Occasional blood spotting
Pain during periods
Irregular period
Heavy bleeding during periods
Missed period
Weight gain
Depression
Abnormal liver function which can progress into jaundice
Nausea and abdominal discomfort
Hypersensitivity
Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of blood clot disorder, kidney impairment, heart disease, epilepsy, asthma, migraine, fluid retention, and breastfeeding.
Monitor closely eye vision and symptoms of blood clot disorders.
It may cause dizziness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.
Should be used with extreme care in patient with a history of clinical depression.