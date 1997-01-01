Side effect(s) of Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131

Read the side effects of Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131 as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
After treatment of overactive thyroid Symptoms of an under active thyroid
-
Changes in menstrual periods, clumsiness, cold, drowsiness, dry, puffy skin, headache, lack of interest, energy, muscle pain, thinning of the hair, unusual tiredness weight gain.
After treatment of cancer of the thyroid
-
Black tarry stools, blood in the urine or stools, cough, fever or chills, lower back pain, difficulty in swallowing or urination, unusual bleeding or bruising.
Miscellaneous
-
Sore throat, loss of taste, chest pain, fast heart rate, itching skin, rash and hives.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.