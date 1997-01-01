Side effect(s) of Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131

Read the side effects of Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131 as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Changes in menstrual periods, clumsiness, cold, drowsiness, dry, puffy skin, headache, lack of interest, energy, muscle pain, thinning of the hair, unusual tiredness weight gain.- Black tarry stools, blood in the urine or stools, cough, fever or chills, lower back pain, difficulty in swallowing or urination, unusual bleeding or bruising.- Sore throat, loss of taste, chest pain, fast heart rate, itching skin, rash and hives.* Avoid excess dosage.