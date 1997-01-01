Side effect(s) of Drospirenone and Estradiol

Read the side effects of Drospirenone and Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Blood clot events, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease and benign liver tumor.- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight.- Spotting, absence of menstrual cycle, painful menstruation and vaginal infection.- Darkness of skin, rash, acne and redness.- Headache, loss of vision, dizziness, migraine, nervousness, mood changes and intolerance.- Jaundice.- Excessive hair growth and inflammation of pancreas.* Avoid smoking cigarettes or use of tobacco.