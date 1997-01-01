Side effect(s) of Drospirenone and Estradiol

Read the side effects of Drospirenone and Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious
-
Blood clot events, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease and benign liver tumor.
Most Common
-
Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight.
Genitourinary
-
Spotting, absence of menstrual cycle, painful menstruation and vaginal infection.
Skin
-
Darkness of skin, rash, acne and redness.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, loss of vision, dizziness, migraine, nervousness, mood changes and intolerance.
Liver
-
Jaundice.
Miscellaneous
-
Excessive hair growth and inflammation of pancreas.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid smoking cigarettes or use of tobacco.