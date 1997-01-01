Side effect(s) of Dronabinol

Read the side effects of Dronabinol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
-
Weakness, chills, headache and uneasiness.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, dilatation of blood vessels, facial redness and low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fecal incontinence, loss of appetite and liver enzyme elevation.
Central Nervous system
-
Memory loss, anxiety/nervousness, unsteadiness, confusion, depersonalization, dizziness, euphoria, hallucination, stress, drowsiness, thinking abnormal, depression, nightmares, speech difficulties and ringing in the ear.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Skin
-
Flushing and sweating.
Eye
-
Vision difficulties.
Respiratory
-
Cough and inflammation of nose/sinus.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* It may cause mental or mood changes, if it so stop the medication.