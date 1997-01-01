Side effect(s) of Dronabinol

Read the side effects of Dronabinol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, chills, headache and uneasiness.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, dilatation of blood vessels, facial redness and low blood pressure.- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fecal incontinence, loss of appetite and liver enzyme elevation.- Memory loss, anxiety/nervousness, unsteadiness, confusion, depersonalization, dizziness, euphoria, hallucination, stress, drowsiness, thinking abnormal, depression, nightmares, speech difficulties and ringing in the ear.- Muscle pain.- Flushing and sweating.- Vision difficulties.- Cough and inflammation of nose/sinus.* Avoid excess dosage.* It may cause mental or mood changes, if it so stop the medication.