Side effect(s) of Doxylamine Succinate and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Doxylamine Succinate and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, uneasiness, chest discomfort, irritability, fatigue.- Shortness of breath, fast heart rate, abnormal heart beat.- Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal distention.- Pain during urination, urinary retention.- Dizziness, headache, abnormal sensation such as numbness, tingling, or burning, hyperactivity.- Anxiety, insomnia, nightmares, disorientation.- Rash, excessive sweating, itching and irritation.- Blurred vision, visual disturbances.* Avoid excess dosage.