Side effect(s) of Doxycycline

Read the side effects of Doxycycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tongue inflammation and difficulty in swallowing.- Rash and photosensitivity.- Rise in Blood Urea Nitrogen.- Hives, swelling, shock and redness of the skin.- Anemia, eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Bulging fontanels in infants and stroke.* Avoid excess dosage.