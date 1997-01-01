Side effect(s) of Doxycycline

Read the side effects of Doxycycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tongue inflammation and difficulty in swallowing.
Skin
-
Rash and photosensitivity.
Genitourinary
-
Rise in Blood Urea Nitrogen.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, swelling, shock and redness of the skin.
Blood
-
Anemia, eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Miscellaneous
-
Bulging fontanels in infants and stroke.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.