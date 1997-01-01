Side effect(s) of Doxorubicin

Read the side effects of Doxorubicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart failure and gastrointestinal bleeding.- Loss of appetite, abdominal pain, dehydration, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Pigmentation, rash, itching and light sensitivity.* Avoid contact with persons with known infections.* Do not drink alcoholic beverages or take drugs containing aspirin because these can cause gastric bleeding.