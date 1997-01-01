Side effect(s) of Doxorubicin

Read the side effects of Doxorubicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe Effects
-
Heart failure and gastrointestinal bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, abdominal pain, dehydration, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Skin
-
Pigmentation, rash, itching and light sensitivity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with persons with known infections.
* Do not drink alcoholic beverages or take drugs containing aspirin because these can cause gastric bleeding.