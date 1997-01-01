Side effect(s) of Doxercalciferol

Read the side effects of Doxercalciferol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Intestinal obstruction, gall bladder disease and liver disease.- Increased sugar, weight loss, and decrease in oxygen.- Shortness of breath, lung inflammation, change in sputum, cough increase, difficulty in breathing, blood-stained sputum, nasal polyps, pneumonia, increased sputum and wheezing.* Avoid excess dosage.