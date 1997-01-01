Side effect(s) of Doxepin

Read the side effects of Doxepin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation and urinary retention.- Drowsiness, confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, numbness, tingling, incoordination, seizures, tardive dyskinesia and tremor.- Low/high blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Skin rash, swelling in the face, lips, eyes, mouth, light sensitivity and itching.- Eosinophilia, bone marrow depression and bruising.- Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, taste disturbances, diarrhea and loss of appetite.- Raised or lowered sexual drive, testicular swelling, breast enlargement in males, spontaneous milk secretion in females and raising or lowering of blood sugar levels.- Dizziness, ringing in the ear, weight gain, increased sweating, chills, fatigue, weakness, flushing, jaundice, hair loss, headache and fever.* Avoid excess dosage.