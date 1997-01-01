Side effect(s) of Doxepin

Read the side effects of Doxepin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Anticholinergic Effects
Dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation and urinary retention.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, numbness, tingling, incoordination, seizures, tardive dyskinesia and tremor.
Heart
Low/high blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Allergic
Skin rash, swelling in the face, lips, eyes, mouth, light sensitivity and itching.
Blood
Eosinophilia, bone marrow depression and bruising.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, taste disturbances, diarrhea and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
Raised or lowered sexual drive, testicular swelling, breast enlargement in males, spontaneous milk secretion in females and raising or lowering of blood sugar levels.
Miscellaneous
Dizziness, ringing in the ear, weight gain, increased sweating, chills, fatigue, weakness, flushing, jaundice, hair loss, headache and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.