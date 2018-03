Read the side effects of Doxazosin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Irregular heart beat, chest pain.- Decreased sexual ability, painful erection of the penis that lasts for hours.- Headache, tiredness, swelling of the mouth, shortness of breath, weight gain, joint pain, abnormal vision, runny nose, hives.*Monitor blood pressure and pulse regularly while taking this medication.