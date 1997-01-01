Side effect(s) of Dorzolamide/Timolol

Read the side effects of Dorzolamide/Timolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue.- Dry eyes, eyelid discomfort, feeling that something is in your eye, blurred vision, vision changes, increased tear production, minor burning, itching, or stinging of the eye.- Chest pain, slow or irregular heartbeat.- Unusual tiredness or weakness, headache, dizziness, confusion.- Taste changes, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle weakness kidney stones.*If more than 1 topical ophthalmic product is to be used, separate the instillation times by at least 5 min.